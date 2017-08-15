DNR to host eclipse parties at Indiana state parks

See how nature responds to the Aug. 21 solar eclipse by visiting an Indiana state park.

Twelve state parks throughout the state plan to host eclipse parties.

While Indiana will not experience a total eclipse, the phenomenon in Indiana will be near 100 percent. At Harmonie State Park, in the extreme southwest corner of the state, the moon will cover 99.9 percent of the sun. And at Pokagon State Park in extreme northeast Indiana, the eclipse will be at 87 percent.

The eclipse will be worth watching, even if it’s not at totality in Indiana, according to Ginger Murphy, deputy director of the DNR Division of State Parks.

“As the moon crosses between the earth and the sun, you can really experience a little of the depth of space and feel what a small part of the universe we are,” Murphy said. “It is also fascinating to listen as bird and insect songs slow or stop as they perceive the changes in light levels.”

Parks offering viewing parties are (all times are local):

Charlestown, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Clifty Falls, 2 to 3 p.m.

Falls of the Ohio, noon to 4 p.m.

Harmonie, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT (all others are EDT)

Monroe Lake, noon to 2:30 p.m.

Patoka Lake, 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Pokagon, 1 to 4 p.m.

Potato Creek, 1 to 4 p.m.

Prophetstown, 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Shakamak, noon to 3:30 p.m.

Spring Mill, 1-3 p.m.

Whitewater Memorial, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Before the day of the event, three parks will offer educational events about the eclipse. They are:

Summit Lake, Aug. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Ouabache, Aug. 20, 1 to 2 p.m.

Pokagon, Aug. 20, 1 to 4 p.m.

Eclipse watchers should practice safe viewing by using appropriate eclipse glasses and not looking directly at the sun. Safe viewing glasses or other safe viewing tools will be available at DNR events.

For more information about the eclipse and its path, visit interpretiveservices.IN.gov and click on “Events.” For details about each property’s program on Aug. 21, visit the DNR calendar.