Local non-profit for women helping Harvey victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people have come together all over Indiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Project Purse Indianapolis is a nonprofit based out of Indianapolis that is focused on the empowerment of women in need. The group packs gently used purses with basic necessities, beauty products and a card of encouragement.

The group started almost two years ago.

Wednesday, they will host a “packing party” to continue their work to support women of Seabrook, Texas. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fountain Square at the DO317 Lounge and Art Gallery.

Those in attendance are asked to bring gently used purses, small bags, and wallets as well as feminine hygiene products, first aid, toiletries, dental items, hair accessories, and individual drink mixes.

All products donated must be new and unopened. Cash donations will also be accepted to help with shipping costs. To learn more, click here.