Purdue’s plans for online school draw criticism from faculty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University’s plans for a new online school are drawing criticism from some Purdue faculty members.

The proposed school that would arise from Purdue’s purchase of for-profit Kaplan University was announced five months ago.

But some Purdue faculty members who question those plans say they’re worried about the reputation of Kaplan University and parent company, Kaplan Higher Education. Both entities face investigations and lawsuits targeting their hiring and recruitment practices.

University Senate chairman Alberto Rodriguez tells the Journal & Courier “there are just too many questions that remain unanswered” about the planned online school.

The school must win approval by the U.S. Department of Education and the Higher Learning Commission.

Purdue’s senior vice provost for teaching and learning, Frank Dooley, says the commission plans a February hearing on the proposal.

