Revisions proposed for I-69 project between Martinsville, Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are getting their first glance at updated plans for a major construction project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding meetings the week of Sept. 10 to announce revisions to Section 6 of the Interstate 69 project. That section is planned for State Road 37 between Martinsville and Indianapolis.

The revisions include additional access roads, interchanges and reconfigurations. Some overpasses have been taken out as well.

INDOT representatives said these changes also drop the number of homes and business impacted from more than 600 to 271.

The department is still working to notify all of the business and homeowners that will be impacted.

Preconstruction could begin as soon as next year if the federal government approves the revisions.

The final hourlong meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Center Grove High School near Greenwood.