Need a weekend Lyft? Budweiser can help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Budweiser and Lyft are teaming up to help curb drunk driving.

Budweiser will be posting Lyft promo codes to their Facebook and Instagram pages each Thursday at 2 p.m. through the rest of the year. Users of the ride-sharing app Lyft will be able to redeem the codes for a $20 credit.

The promo is part of the company’s “Give A Damn” campaign. The company says 150,000 rides will be provided. The promo can also be used as two $10 one-way rides.

While not available in Indiana, the promo will available if you are visiting New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia or Washington, D.C. The rides can be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.