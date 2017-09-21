Need a weekend Lyft? Budweiser can help

Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, USA. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the owner of the worlds biggest brewer Budweiser, on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2015, raised its takeover offer for rival SABMiller to more than 68 billion pounds ($104 billion), but the offer was rejected. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Budweiser and Lyft are teaming up to help curb drunk driving.

Budweiser will be posting Lyft promo codes to their Facebook and Instagram pages each Thursday at 2 p.m. through the rest of the year. Users of the ride-sharing app Lyft will be able to redeem the codes for a $20 credit.

The promo is part of the company’s “Give A Damn” campaign. The company says 150,000 rides will be provided. The promo can also be used as two $10 one-way rides.

While not available in Indiana, the promo will available if you are visiting New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia or Washington, D.C. The rides can be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.