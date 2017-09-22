2 Circle K’s robbed overnight; suspects not caught

(WISH) — Fishers and Lawrence police departments are investigating two separate robberies that took place overnight at Circle K locations.

In Fishers, police say a man entered the Circle K at 9611 Allisonville Road around 1 a.m. Friday and displayed a knife. The man demanded several cartons of cigarettes before leaving the store, according to police. No one was injured.

Authorities describe the suspect in the Fishers robbery as between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a gray-and-black hat.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery, you’re asked to call Fishers Detective Sgt. David Flynn at 317-595-3334.

A Lawrence Circle K, located at 6308 Oaklandon Road, was also robbed around 1 a.m. Friday, according to police. When a clerk returned to the counter after taking a break, police say a suspect came up from behind, pointed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers. The money was given to the suspect, who also took cigarettes and other items before leaving, police say.

Authorities describe the suspect in the Lawrence incident as a male in his early 20s between five feet ten inches and six feet tall, wearing a tan or cream colored hoodie, dark jeans and a black ball cap that has a purple brim and Nike swoosh logo.

If you have any information about the Lawrence robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.