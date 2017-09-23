IMPD, FBI surveillance nets suspect in 10 robberies at apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators on Saturday announced the arrest of a robbery suspect who they say had been targeting apartments on an east side.

Detectives of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI in August began investigating a serial armed robber at Spanish Oaks Apartments, located south of 38th Street between Mitthoeffer and German Church roads.

Dequan Leavell, 23, was arrested Friday, IMPD said in a news release Saturday.

Investigators said the suspect would park his car inside Spanish Oaks Apartments, get out on foot and follow people and vehicles, and would rob residents of the community. A surveillance effort in August led investigators to Leavell.

Officers obtained search warrants Wednesday for the vehicle and Leavell’s residence. On Thursday morning, officers served the warrants. Evidence recovered from the vehicle and apartment tied Leavell to 10 robberies.

Leavell would not make a statement, but was arrested and preliminarily charged with suspicion of robbery, aggravated battery and kidnapping. He was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

Marion County Prosecutors office will review the case and make a charging decision.