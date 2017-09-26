Colts elevate Indy native Krishawn Hogan to active roster

Related Coverage NFL Scouting Combine invite, new baby boy arrive for Marian star Krishawn Hogan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Krishawn Hogan to the team’s 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Hogan, a product of Warren Central High School and Marian University had been on the team’s practice squad since September 4. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agent but was waived during the team’s final cuts earlier this month.

At Marian, Hogan racked up 263 receptions for 4,395 yards and 42 touchdowns. The receiving yardage and touchdown numbers are school records. In addition, he rushed for 25 touchdowns in his Marian career.