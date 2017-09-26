Motorcyclist killed in Jasper Co. crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 65.

Fifty-year-old Bahnan Dawood of Illinois was riding north on the interstate Monday evening when his back tire blew out.

This happened just after 11 about three miles north of the Fair Oaks exit.

The blowout caused Dawood to lose control of the motorcycle which landed on the outside shoulder of the road.

He was hit by a semi and then multiple times by other vehicles, sustaining injuries which he could not survive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the vehicles that hit Dawood stopped.

North bound lanes on I-65 near the crash were diverted for about 4 hours as the scene was under investigation.

In addition to state police, the Jasper County Coroner, Indiana Department of Transportation, Keener and Marion Township Fire, Prompt Ambulance and Cheever’s Towing were at the scene to assist.