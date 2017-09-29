Colts, Dunkin Donuts host Blue Friday, National Coffee Day event on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Dunkin’ Donuts are partnering to celebrate National Coffee Day and to get fans pumped for the first primetime game of the season when the Colts take on the Seattle Seahaws Sunday night.

The Colts and Dunkin’ Donuts will be handing out free coffee and donuts, while supplies last, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Monument Circle.

The first 100 fans to drive through will receive a free Colts t-shirt and fans can also get a washable Colts horseshoe painted on their car window.

Colts cheerleaders and Blue will also be at the special Blue Friday event.

Every Friday, fans can also participate in the Blue Friday Blitz program to get discounts at downtown restaurants and stores.

For more information about the program, click here.