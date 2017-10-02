Caldwell, Sorgi reflect on the career of Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Society throws around the word G.O.A.T. often, meaning greatest of all time. When you end an 18-year NFL career as the all-time touchdown pass leader, passing yards leader and a two-time Super Bowl champ, you make a heck of a case for the title.

“The amount of time that he spends in the details that he works within to his repertoire each day. He made everybody around him better including the coaches,” said Jim Caldwell.

Few people knew Peyton Manning during his prime better than the Jims. Jim Caldwell, Peyton’s quarterback coach and eventual head coach, and Jim Sorgi, Peyton’s backup.

“He was so good at just knowing what he wanted, sticking to his guns, knowing it was the best thing for the team and it ended up usually being the best thing for the team,” said Jim Sorgi.

First to the complex and last to leave, Manning brought a unique work ethic to a league full of flash. So unique, in fact, his old coach still recalls one of the first meetings he had with the Colts quarterback regarding interceptions thrown.

“I put down what team it happened against, time on the clock, all of that kind of stuff. He would write down every play that was called, what happened on the play, details, start to finish, 43 out of 43,” said Caldwell.

He was a meticulous worker with an off-the-charts football IQ. They say winning isn’t everything, but don’t tell Manning that.

“Losing, 100 percent losing,” said Sorgi. “There was such a difference if we won the game. There was a different Peyton Manning the next week than if we lost the game.”

Thankfully for the team, Manning didn’t lose often. He had 141 wins during his time in Indianapolis and as the victories, piled up a tradition began.

“Everybody would get in line to get on the plane and we would take 15-20 to just kind of relax a little bit and have a good time,” said Sorgi.

But the best times happened on the grid iron, where Sorgi and Caldwell had a front row seat to witness the house Peyton built.

“I would like to be in meeting rooms with other quarterbacks and see if they put as much on their shoulders as he put on his shoulders,” said Sorgi.

“He’ll be able to do whatever he wants to do,” said Caldwell.

So raise a glass to the Sheriff himself or the Vince Lombardi trophy, either way, the Peyton Manning legacy will live on forever in Indianapolis.