Watch: Police release bodycam footage from Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, “They’re shooting right at us,” while officers shouted, “Go that way!” Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

The footage was released as a Las Vegas hospital said another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.

The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one.