Sigma Nu fraternity suspends charter from IU following hazing, alcohol violations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Sigma Nu fraternity has suspended a chapter from Indiana University Bloomington’s campus following violations against the fraternity’s policies.

According to their website, the Beta Eta Chapter was suspended due to hazing and alcohol related violations following an investigation into their behavior.

Operations for the chapter are to cease immediately.

Indiana University released a statement saying:

The university supports the national Fraternity’s swift and strong action and is in full agreement with this decision. Despite the significant efforts of Indiana University staff, Beta Eta alumni leaders, and Fraternity staff in recent semesters, the Beta Eta Chapter failed to implement agreed-upon procedures and plans to ensure compliance with rules and policies during social activities and new member education activities. The health and safety of our students remain a top priority and we will not tolerate actions by any group or individual affiliated with the university that put our students at risk.