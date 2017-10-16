Kids playing hide-and-seek find body in the woods near Indy park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two kids playing hide and seek near an Indianapolis park made a gruesome discovery when they found a body in the woods.

It happened Saturday evening just before 6 p.m. right next to Olin Park on the city’s southwest side.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood told 24-Hour News 8 her niece found the body in the woods. The 10-year-old girl was playing hide-and-seek with her cousins when she noticed a body right next to her.

Norma Valdez lives right next to Olin Park. Her yard actually goes into the woods of the park. She said she was hosting a family party over the weekend; everyone was outside having a good time when they heard her niece screaming.

“She was running and crying,” said Norma Valdez. “She’s coming crying and running and saying something happened in the back.”

The 10-year-old girl was playing and running around with her cousins, including Valdez’s 8-year-old son, Eduardo, when she made the gruesome discovery.

“Earlier we were playing hide-and-seek, and then we started playing tag later between when we were playing that the girl went to hide, and she found the body,” said Eduardo.

Eduardo did not see the body. He said the adults went to check and couldn’t believe their eyes.

“They called 911 and everyone was freaking out,” he said. “They called 911, and the police were coming. About six police were there and some ambulances were there.”

Police taped off the area as they continued to investigate what happened and how the victim ended up in the woods in the first place. For Valdez and her son, they say it’s a discovery they will never forget.

“I don’t I feel not that safe because when I go out now, I don’t feel that safe,” her son said.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Christopher Bradley from Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said he was shot in the head and ruled his death a homicide.

At this time police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.