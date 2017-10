INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Pacers are set to open the season Wednesday, Oct. 18 at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Then on Friday, the blue and gold take on the Trail Blazers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

For a preview of the upcoming season and the new look Pacers, Eddie White, the host of Pacers Overtime, and some Pacemates stopped by Daybreak.

