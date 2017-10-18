FBI crackdown on sex trafficking includes Indiana arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to arrest 120 sex traffickers as part of Operation Cross Country XI.

A total of 84 minors were also rescued. The FBI said some of the traffickers were identified or arrested in the Indiana cities of Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend. The names of those arrested have not yet been provided. No juveniles were recovered in Indiana.

“By focusing on the identification of those responsible for commercial sexual exploitation of minors in Indianapolis, we were able to significantly impact online sex trafficking in the area and were able to further develop excellent relationships with our state, local and county law enforcement partners as well as our public health partners,” said Supervisory Special Agent Mike Langeman. “These operations will continue with the goal of locating and removing juveniles from sex trafficking and dismantling those responsible for commercial sexual exploitation.”

The campaign ran from Oct. 12-15. The FBI said the operation included 55 FBI field offices, 78 state and local task forces and international partners in Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Officers staged operations online, on street corners and in hotels, casinos and truck stops.

The youngest victim recovered was three-month-old girl. The FBI said that she and a five-year-old girl were recovered in Denver on Oct. 13 after a family friend offered them to an undercover officer for sexual purposes for $600.

Minors recovered are offered assistance from state protective services and the FBI’s Victim Services Division, as well as medical and mental health counseling if needed.