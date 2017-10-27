Columbus man caught by K-9 after police pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man faces a number of charges after being caught by a police K-9 following a pursuit.

Matthew Richardson, 37, faces preliminary charges of operating as a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of a legend drug smoking device, possession of a legend drug, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement on foot, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and criminal recklessness.

Columbus police responded to the intersection of 17th and Midway streets around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. When an officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, police say Richardson drove off through a hospital parking lot, hitting a chain-length fence in the 2600 block of 22nd Street and then running from the car.

Three Columbus police department K-9s and their officers training nearby came to the area to help search for Richardson, and K-9 Argo helped find the suspect lying down in a wooded area near Lincoln Park.

Richardson was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw and for treatment for a dog bite.

A search of Richardson’s vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia, including an uncapped syringe and a scale.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Richardson was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.