Police investigate 3rd fatal shooting in 1 day on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on Saturday night on the city’s east side, the third fatal shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Celtic Drive — that’s just south of East 38th Street, between Post and Mitthoeffer roads — on a report of a person shot.

Police believe the victim, an adult male, was shot inside the vehicle where he was found.

The area where the victim was found is near the newest patrol area for the Ten Point Coalition. The Rev. Charles Harrison tweeted on Saturday that a team was preparing to patrol the 38th and Post area:

The new @Indytenpoint patrol teams n the 38th & Post Road Area r preparing to hit the streets for the next 3 hours today. Thank u so much for caring about r most at-risk youth & ur willingness to be peacemakers on the Far Eastside. pic.twitter.com/GbAoKSG91f — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) January 13, 2018

Two other people were shot and killed on the east side on Saturday, in the early morning hours. Police arrested 24-year-old Jacob McIntosh in connection with the fatal shooting on Oakland Avenue, while no suspect information was provided for the shooting on Wallace Avenue.

The shootings mark the sixth, seventh and eighth criminal homicides of 2018.

On Jan. 5, 19-year-old Alyjah Muhammad was found shot dead on a sidewalk in the 3600 block of Mitthoeffer Road, less than a mile from Celtic Drive.