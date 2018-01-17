Physical therapist offers advice to avoid ‘mini’ injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Despite frigid temperatures and snow on the ground, thousands of central Indiana runners and walkers are thinking spring during the third week of January as training programs launched for May’s 500 Festival Mini Marathon.

Participants are not the only ones getting ready for what the race entails, physical therapists are preparing for an increase in patients injured during training.

Avid runner and OrthoIndy physical therapist, Andy Bauermeister has said he sees the number of clients climb every year about one or two months out from the 500 Festival Mini Marathon, specifically.

According to Bauermeister, the most common ailments are categorized as overuse injuries when runners carry on with miles despite pain including IT band strains and Achilles tendinitis.

He suggests consistency is key to avoiding injury as well as not putting off care for fear you will be told to stop running.

“If (the pain) is just beginning to happen, it’s a lot easier to take care of it. If you’re not sure if it’s soreness or pain, don’t let it get out of control. Come see us even if it’s just muscle soreness, it’s okay. You’d rather be safe than sorry. If you let it get out of control then it’s really hard to get you back on track and training properly then for that distance,” Bauermeister said.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is the Mini Marathon’s official training partner with seven locations offering coached training groups. Coaches will guide running and walking groups through 16-week plans between January and the race on May 5.