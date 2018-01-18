Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of what police called a “suspicious” death investigation.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Officer Aaron Hamer confirmed.

The investigation took place less than a mile from the scene of a Monday night shooting that took the life of 26-year-old Derick Daniels.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Celtic Drive, less than a mile away from the location of the death investigation.

