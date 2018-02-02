19-year-old in critical condition after shooting at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Friday night at an east side apartment complex, police said.

The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Police said the shooting happened in the Cheswick Village Apartments complex located southeast of East 30th Street and North Post Road. However, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department units and an ambulance were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to the 9200 block of East 30th Street, just outside the apartment complex, which is where the shooting victim was found.

Police said they did not know if the teen is a resident of Cheswick Village.

IMPD had no information on suspects in the shooting, and said they do not believe people in the area should be alarmed, but cautioned them to remain vigilant.