Sunglasses Needed, UV Risks Double in Winter

When we think of sunglasses and sun protection, we usually think of hot summer days. But did you know that spending a day in the snow can be harder on your eyes than a day at the beach? Snow reflects nearly 80% of the sun’s rays. That means more harmful ultraviolet rays are directed into your eyes when you are skiing, skating, or even outside just shoveling snow.

Dr. Dave Wilson, Optometrist, VSP Network, shares what we need to know about keeping our eyes protected.

Why do we need sun protection for our eyes in the winter months, especially when we are around snow? It’s important to protect yourself against UV damage year-round. Snow reflects nearly 80 percent of the sun’s rays. That means in addition to the light coming from the sun, even more harmful UV rays are being directed into your eyes when you are skiing, snowboarding or even just shoveling snow.



What happens if we don’t protect our eyes during winter months? Short term: The most common eye complaint in winter is dryness, which creates a burning or itchy sensation. Hours of bright sunlight can burn the surface of the eye, causing a temporary but painful condition known as photokeratitis. Long term: Over time, unprotected exposure can contribute to cataracts, as well as cancer of the eyelids and the skin around the eyes. UV exposure may also increase the risk of macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in people over age 65. What should you look for when buying sunglasses or protective gear? You don’t need to spend a lot of money or sacrifice fashion to protect your eyes. Look for sunglasses labeled as having 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB light. Avoid buying sunglasses at street fairs or flea markets where mislabeling and counterfeits are more common. Only buy glasses from reputable stores and your eye doctor. Oversized and wraparound frames offer more coverage and protect the soft tissue around your eyes. To get the best coverage, pick sunglasses that fit snugly on the face and as close to the eye as possible to shield eyes from light coming in from the top, bottom and sides. Polarized lenses can help with glare. In addition to wearing sunglasses, what are other ways you can protect your eyes? Wear a hat to help keep UV rays off your face. Keep eye drops handy. Your eyes may become dried out or irritated by cold, drying winds. Being indoors can also dry out your eyes as furnaces/heaters can remove moisture from the air. Do kids need sunglasses too? Damage from ultraviolet rays is accumulated over a lifetime of exposure, which is why parents should put sunglasses on children, including babies. What can viewers do if they have questions or concerns? Start with your local optometrist—he or she can provide you with the proper sun protection and any information you need about protecting your eyes Just go to VSP.com to find a local doctor in your area.



Proper Eye Protection in the Winter

