Chef shares recipes for dinner and drinks

We love Bonefish Grill… and it seems to love us, too!

Today on Indy Style, Chef Brian Newlin, Bonefish Grill, shares the recipes for Filet Oscar + Old Fashioned Cocktail, along with Grilled Cobia topped with Mango Salsa + Wild Orchid Hawaiian Martini.

About Bonefish Grill:

Founded in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world and other savory wood-grilled specialties. Guests receive “chef’s coat service” and are guided through an innovative, seasonal menu and specials featuring the highest-quality, fresh ingredients. Combined with a big-city bar, Bonefish Grill offers hand-crafted cocktails and an affordable distinct list of 30 wines by the glass offering a great match for any food pairing.

The restaurant provides a fun and lively place to eat, drink, relax and socialize on any given day of the week. The experience is based on the premise of simplicity, consistency and a strong commitment to excellence at every level. In fourteen years, the award-winning Bonefish Grill family has grown to more than 200 restaurants across the country.

To learn more, visit:

www.bonefishgrill.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bonefishgrill

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BonefishGrill

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bonefishgrill