17 displaced after northeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 17 people are without a home after an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the Brendon Way Apartments in the 6800 block of Brendon Way North Drive just after 1 a.m.

IFD says the first crew arrived on scene minutes later and witnessed fire from coming both the first and second floors.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control just after 1:30 a.m.

In all, eight units suffered either fire, smoke or water damage.

IFD says 17 victims were displaced. IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross in order to find shelter for those displaced.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

Damage to the two-story structure has been estimated at $175,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.