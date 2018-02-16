Jury finds 22-year-old guilty in brutal rape of 2 IU students in 2014

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A jury Friday convicted an Indianapolis man of 15 felonies in the brutal sexual assault of two Indiana University students in November 2014, a report said.

The Herald Times reported 22-year-old Vaylan Glazebrook has been jailed since his arrest in the early morning of Nov. 9, 2014, when two Indiana University students were assaulted and raped at gunpoint inside their East 12th Street apartment. Their roommate, who locked herself inside a closet, called 911 for help.

Police said Glazebrook and Michael L. Deweese, also of Indianapolis, broke into the apartment before they raped the two women, who were then 24 years old.

Bloomington police officer William Abram shot Glazebrook in the arm and Deweese in the leg as they tried to escape from the home around 4:30 a.m.

Deweese pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including burglary, armed robbery, attempted murder and multiple counts of rape, in 2016 and was sentenced to prison. The earliest release date for the 22-year-old Deweese is Dec. 22, 2096, according to online prison records.

Police in 2014 also arrested a third man — Jesse Benti-Torres of Danville — for driving a getaway car. He was charged with armed burglary and two counts of assisting a criminal. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Feb. 27 in Monroe Circuit Court 2. Benti-Torres was 19 when arrested.

Police in 2014 said the three men indicated they did not know the victims and had just come to the Bloomington campus to party for the weekend.

Glazebrook’s sentencing has been set for 11:15 a.m. March 29 in Monroe Circuit Court 2.