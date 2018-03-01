Indy Public Works committee sends $14.5 million for potholes to full council vote

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Works Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Thursday night approved a proposal to provide nearly $14.5 million in additional funding to repair the city’s streets.

More than 50 people were in attendance at the committee meeting; the committee’s approval sends the proposal on to a full council vote, slated for March 12.

The funds would go toward workers (including contractors), supplies and equipment for this year’s second “pothole blitz,” which began on Monday.

Of the $14.5 million, $13 million would come from the City Rainy Day Fund and go to the General Transportation Fund, while the other $1.45 million would move from the Rebuild Indy Fund, from projects that are under budget, to the Capital Asset Development Fund.