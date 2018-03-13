Businesses along 38th Street to provide security after neighbors complain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A combined restaurant, gas station and convenience store has agreed to get security personnel for its businesses after complaints from neighbors, the Ten Point Coalition reports.

The crime-fighting group tweeted the news Tuesday about the BP and McDonald’s at 38th and Illinois streets. In addition, the nearby Shell gas station at 38th Street and Capitol Avenue also have agreed to provide security, the tweet said.

In just 59 days, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been called to the BP and McDonald’s business 67 times. The blame has fallen on people loitering inside and outside of the gas station and restaurant. Some in that group are accused of being the source of criminal activity.

On Sunday afternoon, someone shot a man there in front of children. Crews rushed the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

Some residents who border the business, including one from residents from the Crown Hill and Butler Tarkington neighborhoods, were calling for changes.