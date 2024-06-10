This is B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Indians flash sale offers chance to win Savannah Bananas tickets

The Savannah Bananas pulled in an incredible crowd of over 30,000 fans between two games at Victory Field in Indianapolis on June 30 and July 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Savannah Bananas via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This flash sale is b-a-n-a-n-a-s! Each Indianapolis Indians ticket bought Monday counts as an entry to win four general admission tickets to the sold-out Savannah Bananas game at Victory Field on June 27.

This “a-peel-ing” offer is only available until 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Banana Ball World Tour will stop in Indianapolis June 27-29. Last year during their first visit to Indy, the Bananas welcomed 15,000 fans to Victory Field on back-to-back nights, a Bananas record.

The Savannah Bananas are known for Banana Ball, a rowdy, fast-paced version of baseball that includes music, skits, choreographed dances, acrobatics, and more.

Single-game Indianapolis Indians tickets are still available for the rest of the 2024 season. The Indians will return to Victory Field on June 18 for a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs.

For ticket information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.