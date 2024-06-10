This is B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Indians flash sale offers chance to win Savannah Bananas tickets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This flash sale is b-a-n-a-n-a-s! Each Indianapolis Indians ticket bought Monday counts as an entry to win four general admission tickets to the sold-out Savannah Bananas game at Victory Field on June 27.
This “a-peel-ing” offer is only available until 11:59 p.m. EDT.
The Banana Ball World Tour will stop in Indianapolis June 27-29. Last year during their first visit to Indy, the Bananas welcomed 15,000 fans to Victory Field on back-to-back nights, a Bananas record.
The Savannah Bananas are known for Banana Ball, a rowdy, fast-paced version of baseball that includes music, skits, choreographed dances, acrobatics, and more.
Single-game Indianapolis Indians tickets are still available for the rest of the 2024 season. The Indians will return to Victory Field on June 18 for a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs.
For ticket information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.