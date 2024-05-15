16 Tech Tech District welcomes race fans’ artwork 2024

Get ready to dive into a month filled with community engagement and excitement at the heart of innovation in Indianapolis, courtesy of 16 Tech Community Corporation.

Kicking off the lineup is the eagerly anticipated 16 Tech District Porch Party on Wednesday, May 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

This free event offers a prime opportunity for members of the community to mingle with fellow innovators while enjoying entertainment from a live DJ, snagging swag from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and 16 Tech, and much more.

Each attendee will also receive a drink ticket to add to the festivities.

As part of the May festivities, 16 Tech proudly showcases the 2024 Welcome Race Fans artwork, featuring the creations of local Indiana artist and 16 Tech Machyne maker space member, Carlos Sosa Pagán.

Pagán’s artwork will be prominently displayed outside the innovation hub, adding a touch of local flair to the district.

The unveiling of the Welcome Race Fans artworks, including Pagán’s masterpiece, will take place on Thursday, May 2, at the Indianapolis Artsgarden, accompanied by the artists and special guests.

Pagán’s artwork will remain on display throughout the entire month of May, celebrating the spirit of Indianapolis and its deep-rooted connection to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”