Finding Faith: Author Sara Cormany

Finding Faith: Experiencing God’s presence during difficult days

by: Cody Adams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- In a special Finding Faith segment we speak with author Sara Cormany.

Suffering from a long list of chronic pain/autoimmune disorders, Sara Cormany has spent much of her life in and out of doctor’s offices and hospital rooms.

Cormany has channeled that into a way to help others though.

She joined Life. Style. Live! to talk about her journey and what she is doing to help others.

Sara has channeled her experiences into a raw and vulnerable 40-day devotional for anyone experiencing hardship and adversity.

She says her thoughtful and compassionate writing is a reminder that God is with us, even when we are in the midst of life’s seemingly endless valleys, including grief, child loss, loneliness, depression, and so much more.

Her message is simple: A hard story can still be a good story.

The mother of four has faced multiple miscarriages, near-fatal bouts of sepsis, and stroke. Yet somehow, through the fear and uncertainty, her faith has only grown stronger. 

In an emotional interview with Amicia Ramsey, Cormany shares her story and hopes to share inspiration with others.

If you’re interested in reading the book you can find it here.

