“I’m loving it”: Colts rookies visit IMS for Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of May always brings the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the center of attention. On Friday, the track had some special guests: The Colts rookies.

They got to spend some time in the pits and at the garages. Jaylin Simpson, Colts rookie defensive back, got to wave the green flag to start Friday’s practice.

“They’re saying the cars go a football field a second, I think,” Colts rookie Jonah Laulu said. “Which is crazy. I mean, I wish I could run a football field in a second. It’d make conditioning way better.”

Laulu was surprised by how fast the cars can go.

“I mean, I think it’s really cool just seeing the cars go past,” he said. “You see, like, the little slipstream behind them. I didn’t think that was real. I thought that was in the video games. But I mean, when you see them go past, you know, when we first got here, I was seeing the cars go past but like, you hear them but you don’t even really see them just how fast they’re going. So it’s really cool – I’m loving it.”

Colts rookie minicamp was May 10 – 12. OTA offseason workouts are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, then May 29-31.

The Colts drafted nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft, headlined by their first-round pick Laiatu Latu, an edge rusher from UCLA. Simpson was a fifth-round pick from Auburn, with Laulu a seventh-round pick as a defensive tackle from Oklahoma.

Colts rookies will get their first regular season action of their careers on Sunday, September 8, when the Colts open their season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Texans.

Events at IMS continue throughout Saturday and Sunday, with 500 Qualifications taking place on both days.

The green flag waves for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.