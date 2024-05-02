Turn 2 Suites at IMS provide historic Indy 500 experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some longtime Indianapolis 500 fans, Turn 2 is the best place to watch the race, but they don’t do it from the grandstands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

They do it from the Turn 2 Suites.

Scott Molander, who leases a Turn 2 suite, said, “I’ve been to 10 Super Bowls, All-Star games. You still get chills here at the beginning and when the cars come around Turn 1. It’s awesome.”

The suites give a unique vantage point, from Turn 1 all the way to the entrance to Turn 3.

“My father-in-law used to show me to watch the line. He would tell me about how the different people took the line through Turn 2. That’s how I learned about racing,” Molander said.

Molander’s father-in-law was Aldo Andretti; he was Mario Andretti’s twin brother. A painting of the Andretti brothers hangs in their Turn 2 suite.

Molander recalls all of the stories Aldo would tell him about what the suites were like when they were built in the 1970s.

“He goes, ‘Here’s where you hung out.’ Here, and then it used to be the old Speedway Motel in the parking lot out there. He said the times were unbelievable. Lots and lots and lots of fun, and they were only 25 years old at the time, the first time they came here,” Molander said.

Some of that history remains in the suite but in an unexpected place. “When we renovated we didn’t take the toilet out because of so many famous people that have used that toilet. Name it, who’s been up here. The Unsers, A.J. [Foyt], Mario, obviously, and everybody else. All the old-timers,” Molander said.

The suite feels different since Aldo died in 2020 from COVID-19.

But when Molander is in the suite, dies still feel Aldo’s aura and his presence?

“Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, it’s phenomenal. And my mother-in-law passed away on race day last year in the hospital. Just something that happened quickly, and she was gone, so race day will never be the same. That’s for sure,” Molander said.

As he sat on the balcony of the suite looking at the track, he reflected upon all of the fond memories the suite has brought him and his family

“I recall all the conversations and everything, and what we did on race day, or pole day. You know, all those conversations just flood back and they’re just awesome. Great memories. We made some great memories up here. It’s a special place. It really is.”

