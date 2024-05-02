Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana engine maker reports $1.99B in profit for Q1

A Cummins Inc. sign (Provided Photo/Cummins)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.99 billion.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $14.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.11 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.4 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A senior UN official says...
International News /
Google, Justice Department make final...
News /
The impact of a student’s...
Multicultural News /
Indianapolis is a historical home...
Celebrating Moments /
Striking deals to end campus...
National News /
Marion Co. health wants parents...
Health Spotlight /
Reclassifying marijuana: What this means...
News /
Secretary of state launches new...
All Indiana Politics /