IMPD report: Indy criminal homicides down from this time in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Homicides in the Circle City are down compared to this time last year, says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In the latest monthly homicide report released by IMPD, the department counts a total of 70 homicides so far this year with 57 being criminal homicides. Noncriminal homicides are usually killings that were accidental, in self-defense, or have not yet been determined by the courts.

Criminal homicides listed at this time in 2023 sat at 67, which means Indianapolis is down nearly 15%. IMPD says it hopes to keep that number down, but part of that rests on everyone’s shoulders.

IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman said, “As the weather warms up, we want to remind people and the citizens of Indianapolis to step away from tense situations. Practice de-escalation and conflict resolution skills. Violence is not the answer.”

The department has cleared 25 homicide cases so far in 2024 but still has 45 unsolved.