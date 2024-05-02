Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD report: Indy criminal homicides down from this time in 2023

A patch seen on an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shirt. (WISH Photo)
by: Donnie Burgess, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Homicides in the Circle City are down compared to this time last year, says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In the latest monthly homicide report released by IMPD, the department counts a total of 70 homicides so far this year with 57 being criminal homicides. Noncriminal homicides are usually killings that were accidental, in self-defense, or have not yet been determined by the courts.

Criminal homicides listed at this time in 2023 sat at 67, which means Indianapolis is down nearly 15%. IMPD says it hopes to keep that number down, but part of that rests on everyone’s shoulders.

IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman said, “As the weather warms up, we want to remind people and the citizens of Indianapolis to step away from tense situations. Practice de-escalation and conflict resolution skills. Violence is not the answer.”

The department has cleared 25 homicide cases so far in 2024 but still has 45 unsolved.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

4 Indiana school districts ask...
Election /
One-on-one with Fort Wayne’s new...
UnPhiltered /
Wireless charging highway will charge...
Local News /
FAFSA problems cause delays on...
Education /
Health Spotlight | Doctor: Get...
Health Spotlight /
IND airport sculpture celebrates what...
Month of May /
What’s next for bringing an...
Sports /
Multicultural Spotlight | Is there...
Multicultural News /