ACLU sues to block new law, claims it stops professors’ right to free speech

ACLU sues to block new law, claims it stops professors’ right to free speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU filed a lawsuit to block a new state law (State Bill 202) that they say creates a chilling effect that prevents professors from teaching what they think is important in classrooms.

Purdue professor Steven A. Carr is named in the suit, he said it violates his free speech.

“A lot of protests are happening in public spaces but my concern is what happens inside the classroom. Do we want public higher education to constantly be looking over their shoulders because we fear someone else is watching what we teach in the classroom?” he said.

The law that takes effect July 1 mandates that professors in Indiana must be disciplined if they fail to foster a culture of “intellectual diversity” but the lawsuit questions who defines it.

“I don’t think politician board of trustees should be doing that. The classroom is a sacred space,” said Carr. Purdue University is being sued because educational institutions would have to enforce the new law.

The state law was authored by Republican State Senator Spencer Deery, who wanted college campuses to be more welcoming of conservative ideas. However, the ACLU thinks that the definition of “intellectual diversity” can go too far and include teaching debunked theories.

Carr said, “I’m uncomfortable doing that. Holocaust denial is not a legit form of scholarship.”

The ACLU thinks the law can silence other professors and threaten diversity because educators who violate the new law could face job loss, pay cuts, or loss of tenure. “People chill their speech just so they can avoid a potential risk of violation,” said Stevie Pactor, ACLU Indiana staff attorney. “It is part of a broader trend libraries, book banning… I don’t think this is particularly unique to Indiana. It’s a national trend that we’re seeing everywhere.”

Purdue University did not comment at this time.