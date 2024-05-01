Beech Grove police shooting kills Noblesville man who’d knifed officer’s face

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police shot and killed a Noblesville man on Wednesday morning at a Beech Grove apartment complex, Indiana State Police say.

State police on Wednesday night identified the man fatally shot as Joshua Richard, 26.

State police Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8 that the shooting unfolded around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Beech Grove Police Department officers were called to a child custody dispute at an apartment in the 4400 block of Willow Bend Drive. That’s is in the Willow Glen South apartments off South Ninth Avenue and East Thompson Road.

Perrine says officers had been in a parking lot for about 45 minutes using de-escalation techniques when Richard confronted them with a knife. Richard attacked and slashed the face of Beech Grove Lt. Jeff Bruner, who’s been with the department for 19 years. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Next, one of the three police officers shot the suspect. All three wore bodycams.

Police have not publicly shared what led up to the stabbing and shooting.

Carrie Gyer lives in the apartment complex. She tells News 8 that she woke up to flashing lights and police tape. She believes the stabbing and shooting were isolated incidents.

“These apartments have been here for years. I’ve never known or heard anything happen at these apartments. I don’t think this will happen again. These apartments are too good,” Gyer said.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.