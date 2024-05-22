Food drive-thru distribution event at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Indy 500, the Indianapolis Indians are using Victory Field to help feed 500 households with a food drive-thru distribution event outside the ballpark.

The distribution event on Thursday is a partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC. The food distribution from Gleaners’ Mega Fresh Mobile Pantry begins at 3 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

The Indians are playing on the road this weekend, but the team is excited to have a packed ballpark parking lot for a good cause.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC in combating food hunger in central Indiana,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager, in a press release. “Victory Field plays a central role in our downtown community, and we know this event will positively impact 500 households across Indianapolis.”

Organizers say people must enter Victory Field’s parking lot off West Street. After receiving their food, vehicles will exit the lot onto Maryland Street.

“The successful distributions at Victory Field as a result of this partnership have helped countless neighbors stretch their food budgets a little further,” Fred Glass, president and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, said in the press release. “We’re seeing record numbers at Gleaners and across our service area, so we know that this special distribution comes at a time when many Hoosiers are in need.”

The Indians return home for a game on Memorial Day at 6:15 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Single-game tickets are available for the entire 2024 Indians season. You can purchase tickets online or contact the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.