‘Serious crash’ closes I-65 south of Franklin

(Provided Photo from Live Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Gregg Montgomery
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — What Indiana State Police are calling “a serious crash” on Wednesday afternoon temporarily closed I-65 southbound south of Franklin.

The crash is about 6 miles south of the Franklin exit for State Road 44, says Sgt. John Perrine of state police in a social media post about 2:30 p.m. The crash is near the border of Johnson and Shelby counties.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at State Road 44.

Perrine said the road had reopened by 4:30 p.m.

No information was immediately provided on any injuries, what may have led to the crash, or how many or what type of vehicles were involved.

