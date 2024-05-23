VIP Party raises $53K for new Westfield public library

Guests mingling in the atrium – the centerpiece of the new building. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The Westfield Library Foundation (WLF) raised an impressive $53,000 for the Westfield Washington Public Library at its VIP Preview Party on Saturday, May 18. The event drew more than 250 guests who enjoyed an Indy 500-themed soiree, becoming the first to tour the state-of-the-art library building.

“We are thrilled with the incredible support from our community,” WLF Executive Director Erin Downey said. “It was a truly memorable night, and the funds raised will significantly enhance our makerspace, expand our collections, and support free programming for all our patrons.”

The evening, titled “Race to Check-Out the New WWPL,” was filled with engaging activities, including a scavenger hunt throughout the new library, a silent auction, a wine pull, and live music. Guests were also treated to a variety of food and drink options while they explored the impressive new facility.

The evening’s presenting sponsors were Westfield Ambulatory Surgery Center and The Grand Millennium Project developed by 31/32 Investors LLC.

“The success of this event is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our community,” Downey added. “We are on the brink of something truly extraordinary, and the support we received propels us forward in our mission to serve and enrich the lives of our patrons.”

The Westfield Washington Public Library will hold a Grand Opening celebration for the public at noon on Saturday, June 1.

About Westfield Library Foundation

The Westfield Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting innovative programs and services for the Westfield Washington Public Library and its patrons through major gifts, bequests, corporate sponsorships, naming rights, and private donations. For more information on the Westfield Library Foundation visit WestfieldLibraryFoundation.com.