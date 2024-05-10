Woman in serious condition, toddler unhurt in fiery crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was hospitalized for burns after a fiery crash on the city’s east side with a 2-year-old in the car, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a crash in the 4900 block of East 23rd Street. That is located at Pogues Run Business Park.

Police say a car ran off a ramp when trying to get onto I-70 eastbound at Emerson Avenue.

The car crashed into an electrical box on the side of a warehouse, starting a fire. Officers say they don’t believe any brakes were used during the crash after investigators found no skid marks.

The woman who was driving the car was burned and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

A 2-year-old was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. Police say the child was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.