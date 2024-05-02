Multicultural contributor talks of Latino features coming to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of May is here, and, in Indianapolis, that brings the most exciting news as the Indianapolis 500 is just days away.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez spoke on News 8 about the lineup of Latino features coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Saturday, Rev — a fundraiser for IU Health Foundation — will feature many chefs who work for the racers, plus entertainers.

Jimenez says she expected there to be about eight Latino restaurants there. “This is the most Latino restaurants at Rev.”

Jimenez also says the Hispanic Business Council, during a May 14 event at the speedway, will give out awards for people who are paving the way for more diversity and inclusion in the region.

She adds that a U.S. naturalization ceremony will also happen May 14.

Practice at the track will start May 14. The race will be May 26.