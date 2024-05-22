Rogue mattress causes I-65 semi fire in Greenwood

A semitrailer caught fire after Indiana State Police say the truck ran over a mattress that was improperly tied to a vehicle and fell off on I-65. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. John Perrine via X)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — If you were caught in the truck fire traffic jam on Interstate 65 southbound outside Greenwood on Wednesday, you can blame it all on a loose mattress.

A semitrailer caught fire sometime Wednesday morning after state police say the truck ran over a mattress that was improperly tied to a vehicle and fell off on the highway.

The mattress caused the semi to catch fire, halting the morning rush hour traffic even further.

INDOT says that by 9:45 a.m., the two right lanes of I-65 southbound near the 99.7-mile marker were blocked for the next hour. The exit ramp was expected to be partially blocked, as well.

In a post on X, Indiana State Police Sgt. Perrine said this mattress-truck fire should serve as a reminder to any future movers out there to “please properly secure your load.”

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured in Wednesday morning’s mattress mayhem.