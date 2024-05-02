One-on-one with Fort Wayne’s new mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Fort Wayne has a new mayor.

Democrat Sharon Tucker is also the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

She was sworn in a little more than a week ago.

In Wednesday’s “UnPHILtered” interview, News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked with Tucker about how the first few days on the job have progressed, and how it’s been to fill the shoes for the former mayor, Tom Henry. He died after a medical emergency on March 28.

Tucker also talked about breaking ground on a $2 billion Google data center on Friday, and how she helped bring that project to the northeast Indiana city.