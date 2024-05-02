Athletes of the Week: Guerin Catholic’s Leo and Eli Wessel

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Last season was certainly a special one for brothers Leo and Eli Wessel and the entire Guerin Catholic golf team.

As a team, the Golden Eagles won a second-straight IHSAA boys golf state championship with a two-shot win over Westfield. In addition to the team title, then-junior Leo Wessel also took home the individual championship by shooting 6-under par across 36 holes.

Joining Leo on the Guerin team last year was his younger brother, Eli, who was a freshman last season.

This year, Leo and Eli are hoping to help lead their team to a third-straight championship, something that has never been done in boys golf.

The bond Leo and Eli share is a special one, however being on the same high school team took a bit of getting used to.

“It’s extremely special,” Leo said. “I played two years without my brother, so last year was an adjustment. Taking him to practice and everything, it’s fun.”

“I’ve probably learned the most from my brother because he lives under the same roof as me,” Eli added. “The car rides home every day, he tells me about what he does, what he’s thinking about during a shot. He’s a great golfer and he’s got a great mind too.”

The two admit to being competitive on the course, but there are never any hard feelings between them, and both feel the competition makes them better.

After graduating from Guerin Catholic, Leo is committed to play golf collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.