The Zone Extra: May 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.” As the calendar turns to the month of May, spring sports action enters the final stretch of the regular season prior to the start of state tournaments.

In the coaches corner, his Millers are currently the second-ranked team in the state. Longtime Noblesville baseball coach Justin Keever joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athletes of the week are brothers who helped Guerin Catholic defend its boys golf state championship last season and are chasing another title this year. Meet senior Leo Wessel and sophomore Eli Wessel.

Also, the on campus feature shines the spotlight on former Avon star Isaac Guerendo, who was just selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.