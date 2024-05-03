Warm weekend with scattered rain chance, more rain in store next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain greeted the start to our Friday with conditions turning quite humid for a while. Then, we warmed into the mid 70s despite a lack of sunshine.

We are set to stick with this warmer pattern while trying to dodge some showers this weekend. A potentially stronger system may arrive next week.

Friday night: A few showers remain possible mainly before midnight tonight.

Lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: The first weekend of May kicks off with a big race event here in downtown Indianapolis, which is the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. We are looking at temperatures being in the low 60s to start the event before they rise close to 70 near the end of it. The one setback for tomorrow morning will be higher humidity values. Best word of advice is to run at your own planned pace and/or by feel. Have a great time out there if you’re doing it nonetheless.

Moving forward, there will be isolated to scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and night.

Highs will push into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: We’ll keep ourselves on the warmer side of things for the back half of this weekend. There will be the chance for spotty showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances are going to only increase through the first half of next week. We’re also going to tack on more 80 degree days on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is even the possibility for stronger storms next Tuesday and Wednesday due to the potential for a stronger system. Some uncertainty remains on exact timing and main threats to worry about, but stay tuned to further updates.