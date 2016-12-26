Christmas Day crash kills mother, son in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A mother and son were killed in a head-on crash near Syracuse Sunday night, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said around 6:15 p.m. on Christmas, a vehicle driven by Mickgomery Hisey, 26 of Syrcause, was drag racing his car near County Road 1200 North and Syracuse-Webster Road. While in the wrong lane, he collided with a Syracuse family going the opposite direction.

Hisey and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to the hospital. Hisey was listed in critical condition and his passenger was listed in serious condition.

The two passengers in the car Hisey hit, 61-year-old Kimberly Conrad and 32-year-old Stephen Conrad III, were pronounced dead. The driver, 67-year-old Stephen Conrad was hospitalized in serious condition.

The younger Conrad and Kimberly Conrad were mother and son. The elder Conrad was husband and father to both.

The crash is under investigation.

