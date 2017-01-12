‘Love you so much’: Andrew Smith’s widow shares message a year after his death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The widow of former Butler University and local high school basketball star Andrew Smith is remembering his passing.

Samantha Smith shared a touching message on Twitter Thursday, a year after her husband, Andrew, died from cancer.

One year ago today, you went to be with Jesus. Missing you more than I ever thought possible. Love you so much. Always have. Always will. pic.twitter.com/D08UCVuxIC — Samantha Smith (@Samantha44Smith) January 12, 2017

Andrew was diagnosed with cancer while playing overseas after his time at Butler. He was 25.

In addition to being named as an Academic All-American at Butler, he became one of the only three Bulldogs to record over 100 wins and 1,000 rebounds.

On what would have been Andrew’s 26th birthday last year, Samantha asked the city to honor his memory with random acts of kindness.

“I just really wanted to make the day all about random acts of kindness, honoring Andrew and celebrating him the best I know how, which is loving on people — because he was so good at it and he did it so well,” Samantha Smith told 24-Hour News 8 in September. “Andrew was selfless to his core and never let anything be all about him. So I loved his birthday, it was a day that I could spoil him rotten and he couldn’t really say much about it.”

Covenant Christian High School, where Andrew attended, named its new basketball court floor after him in October.

