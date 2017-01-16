Family friend remembers father, son killed in Anderson crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH)—Friends are remembering a father and son killed in a police chase in Anderson.

Officers said a robbery suspect sped away from police and crashed into a car Saturday night with a Noblesville family inside the car. The Madison County Coroner said 53-year-old Dan Oberhart and his son, 24-year-old Riley Oberhart, died in the crash.

The suspect also died.

A 14-year-old and her mom survived the crash with serious injuries, but the family lost a dad and a brother.

Dave Pedigo has lived next to the Oberharts in Noblesville for 13 years. In his eyes, the neighborhood will never be the same.

“I guess it was just their time, but I can’t make sense of it,” Pedigo said. “I was thinking about that this morning. I want to move. I don’t want to stay there.”

Anderson police said an armed man held up a Pizza Hut just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers tried to stop the suspect and he took off into oncoming traffic.

“It’s brutal, you know?” Pedigo said. “It’s a whole family that’s completely turned upside down.”

Anthony Echarry said he met Riley through the marching band at Noblesville High School. Today, Echarry plays saxophone in the 132nd Army Band.

Echarry said Riley sparked something inside him that never went out.

“Seeing him as a drum major and how well he did it and how fun he did it, made me want go further not just in marching band but in everything I did in the music world,” Echarry said.

Now the folks in the Oberhart’s neighborhood will march on without Riley and Dan. The Oberharts neighbors are planning a food drive to feed the family for the next two months.

Pedigo says it’s the least they could do. He’s pushing through a mix of sorrow and anger.

“Somebody robbing a Pizza Hut, what are you expecting? $50?” Pedigo said. “If you’re that desperate, come find me. I’ll find work for you. I’ll do something.”

Pedigo said he called Dan Friday night accidentally and wound up having a five minute chat. He’s grateful to have shared one last laugh with his friend.

Anderson police are still investigating the crash and the robbery.

If you’d like to help donate to the funeral expenses click here.

