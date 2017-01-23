Lafayette police investigating shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have released new details about a shooting that took place in Lafayette Saturday night.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway said, around 9 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Briarwood Court for a report of shots fired.

While police were on their way to the apartment, a man showed up at the Village Pantry on State Road 38 and Creasy Lane with a gunshot wound to his face.

Galloway said a bullet entered the man’s face and exited through his cheek. The victim was conscious and medics provided treatment on site until the victim could be transported to a Lafayette hospital. Injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Galloway said police are trying to figure out if this shooting is related to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. That incident happened in the 1900 block of Windemere Drive, about 1,000 feet away from where shots were heard Saturday.

