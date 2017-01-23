Lafayette police investigating shooting

WLFI Staff Reports Published:
(Provided Photo: WLFI)
(Provided Photo: WLFI)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have released new details about a shooting that took place in Lafayette Saturday night.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway said, around 9 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Briarwood Court for a report of shots fired.

While police were on their way to the apartment, a man showed up at the Village Pantry on State Road 38 and Creasy Lane with a gunshot wound to his face.

Galloway said a bullet entered the man’s face and exited through his cheek. The victim was conscious and medics provided treatment on site until the victim could be transported to a Lafayette hospital. Injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Galloway said police are trying to figure out if this shooting is related to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. That incident happened in the 1900 block of Windemere Drive, about 1,000 feet away from where shots were heard Saturday.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV